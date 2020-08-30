x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Motor

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks Johnson out

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won the race in overtime.
Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna
William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson’s final season as a full-time driver will end without another title.

The seven-time NASCAR champion missed the playoffs in the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway after behind involved in a multi-car crash with five laps to go.

Johnson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron, won the race in overtime and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale.

Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two spots.

Read the full AP story here.

RELATED: Kevin Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

RELATED: Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports