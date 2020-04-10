Colorado native Eli Tomac the big winner on Saturday at Thunder Valley

It was the 16th time the Motocross Championship Series has been in the Mile High City and the local favorite secured the overall victory.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Cortez native Eli Tomac competed at Lakewood's Thunder Valley Motocross Park on Saturday afternoon, and once again came out on top.

It was the 16th time the Motocross Championship Series has been in the Mile High City and the local favorite secured the overall victory. Tomac was a three-time defending champion entering Saturday's competition.

Tomac finished third in his first race of the day and first in his second race, good for the top finish overall.

"We needed this. At this point of the year, I've been kind of searching for things in the middle of this season. (It's) good momentum for us. I really like this place, I enjoy it, we've had good success. I can't wait to come back again," Tomac told 9NEWS after the win.