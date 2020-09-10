x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Motor

Suarez lands NASCAR ride with new Trackhouse Racing team

Daniel Suarez will be driving for his fourth team in four years.
Credit: AP Photo/Ralph Freso
Daniel Suarez during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Avondale, Ariz.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.

The team announced Wednesday will be called Trackhouse Racing and field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez.

The Mexican will be driving for his fourth team in four years.

The team will have an embedded alliance with Richard Childress Racing. 

Suarez in 2016 became the only foreign-born NASCAR national champion when he won the Xfinity Series title.

RELATED: Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

RELATED: DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed

RELATED: Alex Bowman shuffled to the No. 48 to replace Jimmie Johnson

Credit: AP Photo/Terry Renna
Daniel Suarez talks to the media before practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. on Nov. 15, 2019.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOSSports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.