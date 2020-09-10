Suarez lands NASCAR ride with new Trackhouse Racing team

Daniel Suarez will be driving for his fourth team in four years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez.

The team announced Wednesday will be called Trackhouse Racing and field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez.

The Mexican will be driving for his fourth team in four years.

The team will have an embedded alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

Suarez in 2016 became the only foreign-born NASCAR national champion when he won the Xfinity Series title.

