Luke Combs to headline pre-race Daytona 500 concert

The NASCAR season opens Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway, where the Daytona 500 will conclude a week of racing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert featuring country music star Luke Combs.

It will be the largest live concert at a NASCAR event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Combs performed virtually for NASCAR's season finale in November but has not done a live show since March.

NASCAR prides itself on its elaborate pre-race pomp and entertainment.

The NASCAR season opens Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway, where the Daytona 500 will conclude a week of racing. The Daytona 500 will be held in front of limited spectators.

