DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin zipped past teammate Martin Truex Jr. with less than 10 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, matching his total from last season and closing within two of his career-high set in 2010.

Hamlin chased down Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, and held on in the first of two Cup races this weekend at Dover. Hamlin won for the first time at Dover in 29 career races.