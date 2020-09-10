DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed

Austin Cindric will receive a promotion to NASCAR's top series in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske has found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series.

DiBenedetto's contract was extended to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021.

Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022.

Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races.

The 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric showed this season he's ready for a promotion to NASCAR's top series.

I’m back in the 21 next year!!! 🥳 https://t.co/oA5nLAuTrK — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) October 8, 2020

For IMMEDIATE release. Release it far and wide. Wrote a poem about it. Here ‘hit goes:



Put on your shoes,

Put on your hat..



Take a big deep breath,

SURPRISE! We’re keeping MATThttps://t.co/A9GJ9LPoAm — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) October 8, 2020

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.