DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske has found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series.
DiBenedetto's contract was extended to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021.
Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022.
Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races.
The 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric showed this season he's ready for a promotion to NASCAR's top series.
