Dixon claims pole position for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying. He now ties Rex Mays, A.J. Foyt and Helio Castroneves for the second-most poles in Indy 500 history.
Dixon beat Colton Herta by approximately six feet for the top starting spot in next week's race.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson very literally gave Dixon a bow on Sunday. He posted on Twitter a video of him bowing down to Dixon with the caption "We're not worthy."
During the race, Dixon took the NTT P1 Award in the fastest field in “500” history with a four-lap average of 231.685 mph.
He was also the fastest during the first day of Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday.
Dixon is the six-time IndyCar champion and won the Indy 500 in 2008. With this win, Dixon will be in the front row with the two youngest drivers in the field: 21-year-old Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay.
The second row will be comprised of Ed Carpenter (4th), Tony Kanaan (5th) and Alex Palou (6th). The third row consists of Ryan Hunter-Reay (7th), Helio Castroneves (8th) and Marcus Ericsson (9th).
Sage Karam, 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power and Simona De Silvestro earned the final three spots in the field in Last Chance Qualifying earlier in the afternoon.