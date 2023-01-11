The "Malcolm in the Middle" star announced he'll be racing full-time for Rette Jones Racing.

PHOENIX — Actor Frankie Muniz announced Wednesday he'll be racing full-time for Rette Jones Racing and competing in this year's ARCA Menards Series championship.

Muniz, who has been living in the Valley for years, has spent the last few months meeting with various stakeholders in the NASCAR world before signing with the racing team.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver," Muniz said in a statement.

Muniz is perhaps best known for his title role on the sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle" and in films like "Big Fat Liar" or "Agent Cody Banks."

He first started to explore a career in racing more than a decade ago.

In 2018, Muniz and his wife started operating an olive oil business located in Scottsdale.

ARCA Menards Series teams will begin practicing in Daytona this weekend. The series championship will start on Feb. 18.

“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports.

