Gragson wiggles past Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Bristol

Gragson was winless in 2019.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining in a move that caused Allgaier to crash and opened the door for Gragson to win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It is the second win of the season for Gragson, who also won the season-opening race at Daytona.

His latest victory was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier’s lead. Gragson chased Allgaier on the restart and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution.

