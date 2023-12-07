Bandimere hosts final NHRA Mile-High Nationals in Morrison

Matt Hagan drove his Tony Stewart Racing car to victory at Bandimere Speedway.

MORRISON, Colo. — Matt Hagan captured the final win light in the 43-year history of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway on Sunday.

The No. 1 qualifier at the Mile-High Nationals for the third consecutive year, Hagan defeated Alexis DeJoria in the final round with a 4.135-second run at 304.25 miles per hour, to DeJoria’s 4.217 effort.

Driving for Tony Stewart Racing, Sunday's victory was Hagan's fourth in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and his 47th career NHRA national event win.

Hagan completed a weekend “Grand Slam” by also taking the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for the Funny Car Class on Saturday.

"This was a magical weekend for me and very emotional," Hagan said. "It was my mom’s birthday and she passed away six months ago, so I was thinking about that throughout the weekend. But I also knew this is the last time I’d race at Bandimere Speedway and it was a Dodge-sponsored race."

"I’ve been on fire here before and we’ve blown up a lot of things on the ‘Mountain,’ so getting the quick qualifying time three years in a row and winning in 2021 and now today is very special. I don’t think it will sink in for a few months. Wow, I took the final win light at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals. That’s something they can never take away from me."

"(Crew chief) Dickie Venables, Mike Knudsen, Alex Conaway and the rest of the crew were phenomenal this weekend," Hagan said. "We were down one crew member (Josh Munoz) due to a car incident back in Indy, but everyone pitched in all weekend here. Heck, even the Bossman (Tony Stewart) was helping with fuel and preparing the equipment for the final round. It was a thrash getting everything ready. Leahs (Pruett, Hagan’s TSR teammate) crew helped us too. I still can’t believe this is the last one at Bandimere Speedway."

Leah Pruett, the defending Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals Top Fuel champion, suffered a close loss in the first round of competition Sunday when she lost to Josh Hart.

"The conclusion to our final Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway was less than ideal with the first-round exit, but there is still a lot of value in it for us for us as a unit," said Pruett. "You can't curb the heartbreak. Unfortunately, our competitor, Josh Hart, had an insane .021 light to my .036, which were both low of the round. I knew when I hit the gas that I had a good reaction time and I thought I had him."

"We know that we have a good race car and a car that’s capable of winning races and preparing for championship contention. I would've loved more than anything to win again at Bandimere, with such an emotional connection. For us, the TSR team and Dodge, this is a chapter in our life that's just beginning, and I couldn't be more proud of the progress that we have made given our challenges this weekend."

"The Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection Funny Car team won the race and had a great weekend," said team owner Tony Stewart. "Leah cut a .036 light, which was awesome. Unfortunately, her opponent guessed and beat her off the line, so she went out the first round. For Matt to win the last race at Bandimere Speedway, it is so special. The Funny Cars were the last pair to go down the track. It’s an epic event. It’s the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

"To be able to finish it off for our partners is a great day. I appreciate everything they do for our Funny Car and Top Fuel teams. This is the first stop on the Western Swing with us going to Seattle and Sonoma after this. You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one. Dickie and the whole team are very excited. Leah and her crew are excited also. They had some challenging moments, but we made big gains and learned from it. I feel like we’re in a good spot. I’m really proud of our team."

And just like that the 2023 @Dodge Power Brokers @NHRA #MileHighNats has come to an end. Thank you to everyone who helped us make our 65th anniversary extra memorable. It was definitely an emotional weekend. We truly have the best racing continuity in the world. pic.twitter.com/8mEaaEbnsH — Bandimere Speedway (@Bandimere) July 17, 2023

