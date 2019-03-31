Denny Hamlin overcame two penalties on pit road and won the NASCAR Cup race at Texas, where Kyle Busch missed out on the chance for a tripleheader weekend sweep and polesitter Jimmie Johnson's career-worst winless streak stretched to 66 races.

Hamlin led the final 12 laps, and 45 of the 334 overall at the 1 1/2-mile track Sunday, also won the Daytona 500 in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

It was Hamlin's third win at Texas, his first since sweeping both races in 2010.

Gibbs drivers have won four of the seven races this season, and Team Penske won the other three.

Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Johnson.

Johnson, whose last win was at Dover in June 2017, led 61 laps.

Busch finished 10th after leading six times for a race-high 66 laps before brushing the wall.