Hélio Castroneves focused on reaching historic 5th Indy 500 win

Castroneves said his goal of getting five is at an all-time high.

INDIANAPOLIS — At 48 years old, Hélio Castroneves know time is against him.

"I'm not a 20-year-old anymore, and it's all about understanding how max can you push. It's not how hard you work, it's how smart you work," Castroneves said.

The four-time Indy 500 winner is focused on becoming the first to be a five-time winner.

"And destiny as well. You got to put the possibility and opportunity to be able to accomplish that goal - and allow yourself to dream," Castroneves said. "You gotta allow yourself to dream. Otherwise, you're not living it."