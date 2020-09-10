Keselowski in the hunt for 2nd Cup championship

The NASCAR Cup Series' 2012 series champ is in good position as playoffs continue Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This NASCAR Cup season has been dominated by Kevin Harvick (9 wins) and Denny Hamlin (7 wins).

But Brad Keselowski is a driver that could make some noise as the playoffs continue, beginning at this Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

You can watch that race on WCNC Charlotte, beginning at 2:30.

"We feel really good," Keselowski told WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni.

In 31 starts, Keselowski has 20 Top 10 finishes, 10 Top 5 finishes and four wins in 2020.

Just informed @keselowski of his new neighbor in Mooresville -- #Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey. He may offer a very #NASCAR house-warming gift. 🏁🏈🏡🏎️ pic.twitter.com/8wqpEFHkc0 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 8, 2020

Fifth in the points standings, he's firmly in position to advance to the Round of 8 regardless of what happens at the ROVAL.

"And get our way to Phoenix (for the championship)," said Keselowski, "where we were phenomenal in the Spring, and we expect to be very competitive."

For this weekend, Keselowski will try to pick up early stage points and stay in the hunt for what could be a chaotic race.

There will be no practice, or qualifying for the ROVAL, and the race could be run in the rain on wet weather tires.