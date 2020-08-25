Kevin Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Harvick has 56 career Cup victories to tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the career list.

DOVER, Del. — Kevin Harvick regained the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

A day after Denny Hamlin opened with doubleheader weekend with his sixth win to match Harvick, the Stewart-Haas racing driver one-upped his closest rival to claim NASCAR's regular-season title.

Harvick has 56 career Cup victories to tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the career list. Harvick swept the stages in the No. 4 Ford and won for the third time in seven races.

He gave Ford its 700th Cup victory. Martin Truex Jr. was second and Jimmie Johnson, Dover's career winner with 11, was third.

Johnson's No. 48 team gambled on a late two-tire pit stop that gave the seven-time champion a late surge.

