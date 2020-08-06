Kevin Harvick cruises with another dominant performance in Atlanta

Competing again in front of empty grandstands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick turned in another dominating run at Georgia's Atlanta Motor Speedway, cruising to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race.

Competing again in front of empty grandstands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He added to his victory at Darlington in the first race back. Harvick came into the day having led 1,138 laps on the Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the field.

This was more of the same, giving Harvick his third career victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.