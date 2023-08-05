AMA Supercross returning to Denver stadium

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be back at Empower Field at Mile High.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Monster Energy AMA Supercross will return to Colorado in 2024.

The supercross series will race at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, May 4.

The 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2024 season schedule will visit 16 different cities spread across thirteen states.

Race organizers said the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series.

Presale tickets for Supercross Insider Preferred Customers begins Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will run through Monday, Oct. 9. The public ticket sale opens Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Supercross FanFest will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on race day outside Empower Field at Mile High with an up-close view of the race bikes and team rigs. FanFest passes will also be available via Ticketmaster.

To see the full 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross schedule, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.