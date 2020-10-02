DENVER — Following four performances this past weekend at Pepsi Center, Monster Jam will return to Colorado this spring for an even bigger performance.

The Monster Jam Stadium Tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver for a second-consecutive year on Saturday, April 18.

The 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Tickets for the event and Monster Jam Pit Party go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices for the family-friendly event start at just $15.

Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

For more information about the Monster Jam Stadium Tour, visit MonsterJam.com.

Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment

Monster Jam; Feld Entertainment