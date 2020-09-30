x
NASCAR Cup Series to stop at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in 2021

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit Circuit of the Americas for the first time ever.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Circuit of the Americas and NASCAR announced an "experience like no other" will soon be coming to Austin – the NASCAR Cup Series.

For the first time in history, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports, the series will be coming to COTA from May 21-23, 2021.

Ticket reservations are already available, feating premium packages along with options for camping. As of Wednesday, fans can make a $75 deposit for a three-day weekend package. This will give you a higher priority for better seats. You can also make a $75 deposit to reserve a camping space. Tickets for kids 12 and under are $10.

For more information, visit nascaratcota.com.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after COTA saw a year of cancellations due to COVID-19, including the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix and the F1 Grand Prix.

