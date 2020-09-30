He will replace longtime Hendrick executive Jeff Andrews, who has been elevated to executive vice president and general manager.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veteran NASCAR crew chief Chad Knaus is moving into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after seven championships. Hendrick is moving Knaus to vice president of competition.

Knaus guided Jimmie Johnson to a record-tying seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races.

Only Hall of Fame crew chiefs Dale Inman and Leonard Wood have more race victories than Knaus, who recently called his 700th Cup Series race. The change takes effect after the season.

