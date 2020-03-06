x
NASCAR Cup Series set for 2021 return to Nashville

Credit: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File
In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASCAR is set to return to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR's decade-long absence from the track.

The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc. Dover has held Cup race weekends each year since 1969.

Dover will give up one of its dates and move it to Nashville for an expected late June 2021 race weekend.

Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 until 2011.

