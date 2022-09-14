Darlington, South Carolina, will continue to be a major player in celebrating NASCAR's history.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — For the third consecutive season, the Track Too Tough To Tame will help celebrate NASCAR's history in the spring and serve as the playoff opener in the fall.

Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on May 12-14 and Sept. 2-3, 2023, NASCAR announced Wednesday with the unveiling of the official schedules for the Craftsman Truck Series, the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series.

“Darlington Raceway continues to be one of the most competitive and beloved tracks on the NASCAR schedule, so we look forward to hosting two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends again in 2023,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President.

“As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will showcase the history of the sport like never before over Mother’s Day weekend. The tradition continues with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs starting as part of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend.”

In the spring, Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 12, 2023, Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The throwback platform will enter its ninth year and continues to be one of the most successful marketing campaigns in the history of NASCAR as teams from all three series have the option of running paint schemes from years gone by as a way for them to honor those driver and teams which paved the way for today's competitors.

On Labor Day weekend, Darlington will host the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 and the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The crown jewel will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.