Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Alex Bowman spun Denny Hamlin out of the lead at Martinsville Speedway and then won in overtime as the field for NASCAR's championship race was set Sunday. Bowman was not eligible to advance into next week's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix.
Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Hamlin and and Martin Truex Jr. will race for the title.
It will be a match of a pair of Chevrolets from Hendrick Motorsports against a pair of Toyotas from Joe Gibbs Racing.
Bowman won his fourth race of the season but Hamlin was furious after the race even though Hamlin still advanced into the championship.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Phoenix.
