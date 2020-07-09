x
Kevin Harvick wins the Cook Out Southern 500

Kevin Harvick takes advantage of a late-race issue between leaders Chase Elliott and Martin Truex, Jr. to win his second race at Darlington in 2020.
Credit: Getty Images
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Kevin Harvick moved in front after leaders Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. bumped and brushed the wall and held to open the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory in the Southern 500. 

Harvick has won twice this season at Darlington Raceway _ and its hard to say which was bigger. He took the checkered flag here back on May 17 in NASCAR’s return to racing amid the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Harvick showed by he’s the playoff favorite by advancing into the second round. 

Elliott would limp to the finish line after that incident with Truex which came 17 laps to the end. The #9 Chevy would finish 20th. Truex would come down pit road to repair the damage and he would finish 22nd.