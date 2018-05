WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is honoring NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Denver-based Furniture Row Racing at the White House, praising Truex's vow to "never give up."

Trump is paying tribute to Truex's championship on the South Lawn of the White House and admiring the No. 78 Toyota Camry. The president says, "I want to get in that thing and drive it right away."

PHOTOS | NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr. at White House US President Donald Trump stands alongside NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. (R) and his wife, Sherry Pollex, during a ceremony on May 21, 2018. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 20 US President Donald Trump stands alongside NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. (R) and his wife, Sherry Pollex, during a ceremony on May 21, 2018. (Photo credit SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 20

The president is noting that Truex's team bonded through tragedy, including the death of crew member Jim Watson and Truex's girlfriend Sherry Pollex's battle with ovarian cancer.

Trump says the team's motto of "never give up" was the "story of the 78 team."

Trump says the NASCAR field spent the season "chasing 78," pointing to eight victories. Trump asks, "Does it get lonely being in front?"

Today, President Trump welcomed @NASCAR Cup Series Champion @MartinTruex_Jr and team to the White House! pic.twitter.com/hLDuCa8clI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.