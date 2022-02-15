Trace Adkins picked for national anthem at sold-out Daytona 500

Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson is the grand marshal for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Country music star Trace Adkins will sing the national anthem and Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson is the grand marshal for Sunday’s sold-out Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway is back to full capacity a year after the pandemic roughly limited attendance to 30,000 fans. Daytona should expect about 100,000 fans on Sunday.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums over a 25-year career and is a multi-time Grammy nominee.

Woodson will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

