Truex leads 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond

The victory was the third for Martin Truex, Jr. in the last five races at Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — Martin Truex Jr. assumed the lead when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding with about 50 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

The victory was the third for Truex in the last five races at Richmond. He got the lead when Busch was caught speeding entering pit road during green flag pit stops, causing him to relinquish a big lead and fall back to 10th.

Truex led a 1-2-3 finish for JGR, with Denny Hamlin finishing second and Christopher Bell. And Truex did it after being black-flagged on the first lap for beating Hamlin, the pole-sitter, to the start-finish line for the start of the race.

“That was frustrating, I’m not going to lie, but I knew we had a good enough car to overcome it,” Truex said about the penalty.

The finish marked the sixth time JGR cars swept the top three spots.

“We needed just a couple more laps. That’s all.” Hamlin said.

The penalty sent Truex to the back of the field, but as he has done repeatedly since ending an 80-race winless drought on tracks shorter than a mile at the start of his career, he masterfully worked his way back into contention.

Defending series champion Chase Elliott was fourth, followed by Joey Logano and points-leader Kyle Larson, who started the race at the back of the field after twice failing pre-race inspection. Larson did, however, manage to clinch his spot in the second round of the playoffs, which start after one more race.