Follow 13News race day coverage of the Indianapolis 500.

Very proud of my @WTHRcom family!! You have no idea how much work has gone into this morning’s coverage!! You all rock!! #Indy500 #WTHR pic.twitter.com/YWMHKpW63A — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) August 23, 2020

12:58 p.m. The race coverage continues on WTHR with NBC Sports and Mike Tirico.

12:49 p.m. All 33 cars are out on the track now ahead of the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

33 cars on the track. 104th running of #Indy500 green flag drops at 230. #raceday pic.twitter.com/Y6IJt8ZXWO — Scott Graber (@Grabes10) August 23, 2020

The race teams are just as busy as ever getting ready for the 🏁 even though the stands are empty. @IMS @WTHRcom #Indy500 #INDYCAR #raceday pic.twitter.com/meEAb4Pppx — Julia Moffitt (@JuliaMoffitt13) August 23, 2020

12:34 p.m. Check it out as they're getting the cars into place.

12:31 p.m. Marco Andretti is looking to make history today.

12:21 p.m. NBC Sports Mike Tirico preparing to go LIVE at 1 p.m.

Race Day setup at @IMS Media Center — used to thousands of fans saying hey — and here we are #maskedup #sociallydistanced covering the 104th running off the #Indy500... with no one around! 🤷🏻‍♂️🏁💯 pic.twitter.com/tlDS6moUsj — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

11:30 a.m. Marco Andretti talks with Dave Calabro about making history and sitting on the pole for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

11:12 a.m. Most of the cars are in their pit box, but the straightaway sits empty.

11:05 a.m. Fans are still trying to grab some race day gear at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

10:55 a.m. Dave Calabro talks to three-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves.

10:53 a.m. It's hard to see empty stands just hours from the start of the race.

10:41 Teams are bringing the cars out of Gasoline Alley and to the track.

10:40 a.m. If you're wondering what it took for IMS to prepare for the race, Carlos Diaz has an inside look.

10:30 a.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will be performing to flyovers ahead of the race today. Ben Hill spoke with Pilot Major Markzon and InduCar driver Ed Carpenter about going up with them.

Sharing a picture from viewer Jessica Smith...as the Thunderbird’s flew over her house just west of the track several times yesterday.

The fly overs today are set for 2:14pm and 2:22pm. pic.twitter.com/rRV86S0uOk — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) August 23, 2020

10:25 a.m. Dave Calabro talked to Mario Andretti about seeing grandson Marco sitting on pole.

10:20 a.m. Fans are showing up in Speedway to still enjoy the race and Big Woods is getting ready for them.

10:14 a.m. It's not the same, but we're still bringing you race morning coverage from inside IMS.

10:11 a.m. So for some reason everyone is curious about the new bathrooms at the IMS — Dave Calabro takes you inside.

So it’s a thing?? You want to see inside the new Indianapolis Motor Speedway bathrooms??? Ok. Let’s go Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:58 a.m. How about some race morning tunes from the IMS...

9:56 a.m. If you can't be at the race...at least have a great race day setup.

This is awesome!!! Keep the race day setups coming!#13Sunrise https://t.co/TZovhpkENk — Meredith Juliet (@MeredithJuliet_) August 23, 2020

9:50 a.m. Fans gathering outside the gates of IMS because being close still counts.

Fans outside IMS They might not be able to go inside, but that hasn't stopped Indy 500 fans from hanging out in Speedway. Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:44 a.m. Carlos is at Big Woods in Speedway ready for the devoted fans to arrive.

I’m broadcasting LIVE on the roof here at Big Woods in Speedway less than a half mile from the track!

The party is about to start!!!

Tune into Channel 13 all day long for the best pre-race coverage and the #Indy500 LIVE!! @WTHRcom @BigWoodsRstrnts @IMS pic.twitter.com/z4kgNP8k8m — Carlos Diaz (@CarlosWTHR) August 23, 2020

9:29 a.m. The Borg-Warner Trophy - Dave has it.

The Yard of Bricks - Dave has it.

Taking a lap on track- Dave has it.

What’s it’s like inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 2020 #RaceDay. Let's chat! Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:26 a.m. A shot of an empty Victory Podium.

No fans in the stands for the 104th running of the #Indy500 on @WTHRcom @IndyCaronNBC ... still surreal. But, beautiful day and great coverage ahead! #TrackTeam13 pic.twitter.com/j6RrMn5ZON — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

9:22 a.m. A look from inside IMS.

A view from high above IMS Usually by 9 a.m. on race day, this shot from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is packed with thousands of fans. Posted by WTHR-TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

9:20 a.m. The only people in the Pagoda Plaza are media and some track personnel.

9:18 a.m. So either the Borg-Warner Trophy is really tall or Taylor Tannebaum is...

IT’S RACE DAY! 🏁



Whose face will be next on the Borg-Warner trophy? I haven’t made my pick yet.



Tune in to @WTHRcom all morning and afternoon. We have you covered. Let’s go racing! pic.twitter.com/NzMoOmEwqE — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

9:14 a.m. How weird is this? It's after 9 a.m. on race day and turn 1 stands are empty.

9:10 a.m. Owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske discussed the decision to go to no fans for the race and his first year as owner in a one-on-one interview taped with Dave Calabro.

8:50 a.m. Track Team 13 coverage from the track is about to get underway. Ben Hill is getting a little energy boost after covering things all morning.

Race Day Ready: Jacked up on @MountainDew — ready for hours of LIVE pre-race coverage ONLY on WTHR-TV! #Indy500 #INDYCAR 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/AylRAk97wu — Ben Hill (@BenHill_WTHR) August 23, 2020

8:18 a.m. IMS President Doug Boles spoke to fans as he went around the almost empty track this morning.

7:50 a.m. Our 13News Race Day Morning coverage will resume at 9 a.m. from the Motor Speedway and run up to NBC's race coverage which starts at 1 p.m.

7:30 a.m. Although fans will not be able to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to recognize their attendance streaks. IMS President Doug Boles announced the recognition in a proclamation Saturday.

It's a special decree for fans to extend their Indy 500 streaks. If you watch or listen to the race today, and return next year, you can officially keep your streak.

In the announcement, Boles said one fan has been going to the race for 68 straight years.

Thank you to every fan that can’t be here today, for being a fan and supporting this race and this series. You’re the reason we do this. Today is for you. https://t.co/zgl6PDroKF — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) August 23, 2020

The 13News band is getting back together, at a social distance, of course! Chuck Lofton and Angela Buchman will be giving weather updates from the track all morning.

Look who I just saw in person for first time in months @ChuckWTHR Miss him! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/PKFP44MXGu — Julia Moffitt (@JuliaMoffitt13) August 23, 2020

My obligatory sunrise Pagoda race day morning shot. Unfortunately this one doesn’t have the thousands of race fans pouring in behind it. @IMS @WTHRcom #TrackTeam13 #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/OeetlwQwgt — Matt Whisner (@WizIndy) August 23, 2020

7:00 a.m. The race day forecast looks pretty good. Lindsey Monroe says temperatures will hit the mid-80s by this afternoon. The only chance of rain comes late in the race, when a pop-up shower could occur, but is not likely.

Sean Ash is calling the rain chance for late afternoon at 20 percent.

Looks like most areas thread the needle between upper disturbances we discussed all week and stay dry today. But close enough to keep 20% late-afternoon chance of rain in forecast. #13Weather #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/cHdAfEbPSB — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) August 23, 2020

Today's Race Event Schedule:

1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid

1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins

1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”

1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services

2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley

2:11 p.m.: “Taps”

2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson

2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro

2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison

2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway