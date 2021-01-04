No. 8 Mountain Vista field hockey escapes Fossil Ridge with 1-0 win

The Golden Eagles scored in the first quarter and the slim lead held throughout the game.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Sometimes, it just takes one.

The No. 8 Mountain Vista field hockey team just needed one goal against Fossil Ridge on Wednesday afternoon at Shea Stadium to escape with a 1-0 win.

The tally came early on in the contest, as senior forward Skylar Derosia ripped a shot into the corner in the first quarter, giving the Golden Eagles a lead that held up for the rest of the game.

The Sabercats had some chances in the second half, playing much better than the first, but couldn't put in the equalizer.

The two teams were playing for the second time this year after Mountain Vista won the opener 3-0. The Golden Eagles are now 2-0 on the season while Fossil Ridge dropped to 0-2.

Of note, while Mountain Vista students make up the majority of the team, girls from Rock Canyon, ThunderRidge and other schools represent the Golden Eagles as well.

