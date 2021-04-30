x
Mountain West eliminates intraconference transfer rules

Credit: BYU Athletics
Boise State’s Emmanuel Akot boxes out for a rebound against Nevada’s Robby Robinson in a Mountain West game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Reno. Nevada won 73-62.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has eliminated its intraconference transfer rules, becoming the latest Division I league to decide to it would solely be governed by NCAA rules. 

The conference's Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league's administrators and athlete advisory committee.

The NCAA DI Board of Directors ratified new transfer rules earlier this week that will allow all athletes to transfer one time during their careers without sitting out a season of competition.

