Mullen's Agur Dwol wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Dwol wins the highest Prep Rally as the 9NEWS Colorado high school athlete of the week

DENVER — Bring the Bling!

Congratulations to Mullen senior Agur Dwol on winning the 9NEWS Swag Chain. Scotty Gange surprised the best jumper in Colorado in her class with her classmates and teachers watching on in joy.

Dwol set the all-time Colorado record with a triple jump where she traveled 41 feet and 10 inches.

It's also the best jump any high schooler in the country has leapt this season.

Dwol had no clue the records she set until hours later when she was home. Agur will be heading to Oklahoma to continue excelling in the fall.

