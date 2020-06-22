x
NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway postponed by rain

The race, which was pushed back to 1 p.m. MST on Monday, is the first amid the coronavirus pandemic in which NASCAR opened the gates for up to 5,000 fans.
Credit: AP
Fans dot the stands prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Thunderstorms Sunday forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway that was to mark the return of more fans to the track. 

The race, which was pushed back to 1 p.m. MST on Monday, is the first amid the coronavirus pandemic in which NASCAR opened the gates for up to 5,000 fans. 

Those in the grandstands were urged to seek shelter roughly 30 minutes before the scheduled start, leading to a two-plus hour wait. 

The addition of fans and the ban of Confederate flags weren’t the only changes set to be on display in the race. 

NASCAR implemented new rules in response to Ryan Newman’s harrowing accident when racing for the win on the final lap at Daytona in February. 

