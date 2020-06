NASCAR to allow limited number of fans back in Florida, Alabama

NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings and mandated to stay six feet apart from each other.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will allow a limited number of fans to return to races later this month amid the pandemic.

The plan for Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday is to allow up to 1,000 South Florida service members to attend the Cup Series race.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands for the June 21 race.