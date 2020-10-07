Nate Jackson joins Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan

Jackson spent six seasons on the Denver Broncos as a wide receiver and tight end.

DENVER — Former Denver Bronco Nate Jackson is joining Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) as an on-air host.

Jackson will be heard across all of the station’s programs as a contributor and fill-in host, in addition to contributing digital content at 1043TheFan.com.

Jackson spent six seasons on the Denver Broncos as a wide receiver and tight end from 2003-2008.

Jackson's memoir, “Slow Getting Up: A Story of NFL Survival from the Bottom of the Pile,” is a New York Times best seller. He has also contributed written pieces for a number of outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Deadspin.

“Nate is a fascinating person with incredible perspective on sports and life based on his experiences,” said Raj Sharan, program director for Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan. “While he’s obviously a talented writer, Nate also has a very entertaining and warm personality that we look forward to developing as one of our on-air talents.”

A graduate of Menlo College in Atherton, Calif., Jackson will relocate to Denver from Los Angeles with his wife Ariane and newborn son.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Happy to introduce New York Times bestselling author @NathanSerious as the newest member of @1043TheFan. Nate makes his debut today, filling in for Stoke from 12-3. Please join me in welcoming Nate, Ariane and baby Max back home to Denver!https://t.co/NHMQWhYgoN pic.twitter.com/2yU4DfK9XZ — Raj Sharan (@Raj_Sharan) July 10, 2020

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.