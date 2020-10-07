x
Nate Jackson joins Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan

Jackson spent six seasons on the Denver Broncos as a wide receiver and tight end.
Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Nate Jackson celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008.

DENVER — Former Denver Bronco Nate Jackson is joining Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) as an on-air host.

Jackson will be heard across all of the station’s programs as a contributor and fill-in host, in addition to contributing digital content at 1043TheFan.com.

Jackson spent six seasons on the Denver Broncos as a wide receiver and tight end from 2003-2008.

Jackson's memoir, “Slow Getting Up: A Story of NFL Survival from the Bottom of the Pile,” is a New York Times best seller. He has also contributed written pieces for a number of outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Deadspin

“Nate is a fascinating person with incredible perspective on sports and life based on his experiences,” said Raj Sharan, program director for Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan. “While he’s obviously a talented writer, Nate also has a very entertaining and warm personality that we look forward to developing as one of our on-air talents.”

Credit: Shawn Gates; Bonneville Denver
Nate Jackson

A graduate of Menlo College in Atherton, Calif., Jackson will relocate to Denver from Los Angeles with his wife Ariane and newborn son.

Credit: 104.3 The Fan
Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Nate Jackson keeps his feet in bounds for a touchdown in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008.

