Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Southern California. He was 41.

A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until LeBron James overtook him Saturday night.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant killed after helicopter crash leaves no survivors in Southern California

RELATED: Celebrities, athletes and politicians react to the death of Kobe Bryant

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS