NBA teams around the league have until 3:00 p.m. ET to complete their final trades of the 2019-20 season. And while it's thus far been a quiet lead up to the NBA trade deadline, there's still time left for teams to complete league-altering deals.

Looking for all the latest news around the NBA in one place? We've got you covered. What follows is a running live blog of the latest happenings heading toward the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline.

Other deals:

Cavs grab Drummond

In a move no one saw coming, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired All-Star center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clippers add Marcus Morris, I.T.

Considered one of the current NBA Finals favorites, the Los Angeles Clippers have bolstered their frontcourt, acquiring Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks in exchange for Moe Harkless, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it will be a three-team deal in which the Clippers will also acquire Isaiah Thomas.

Atlanta adds another big

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Portland Trail Blazers are sending center Skal Labissiere and $2 million to the Atlanta Hawks.

Rockets trade Jordan Bell to Memphis

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets have traded Jordan Bell to the Memphis Grizzlies for Bruno Caboclo. The deal will also give Memphis the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas' and Miami's second-round picks in 2023 for Houston's second-round pick in 2023 -- as long as Houston's pick is not 31 or 32.

Minnesota and Golden State swap Wiggins and Russell

In what marks the biggest deal of the trade deadline to this point, the Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired D'Angelo Russell in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Timberwolves will also acquire Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in the deal.

Clippers trade Walton, open a roster spot

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers have traded guard Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for cash. The move opens up a roster spot for the Clippers and could prove to be a precursor to a bigger deal.

Miami acquires Iguodala, sheds salary

On Wednesday night, news broke that the Miami Heat had agreed to acquire Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now we have the details of the deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies will acquire guard Justise Winslow, guard Dion Waiters and forward James Johnson, while Miami will be acquiring Iguodala, forward Solomon Hill and forward Jae Crowder. The trade marks a significant shedding of salary for the Heat, with Winslow, Waiters and Johnson owed a combined $41.89 million next season.

