Nuggets sign Austin Rivers to 10-day contract

The 28-year-old has played in 573 games for New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Washington, Houston and New York.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract, said Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations for the Nuggets, on Tuesday morning.

Rivers appeared in 21 games this season with the New York Knicks, averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists in 21 minutes per game.

Drafted 10th overall by New Orleans in 2012 after he spent one season at Duke, Rivers' nine-year NBA career has involved 573 career games (151 starts) with New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Washington, Houston and New York.

The 28-year-old holds career averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.9% from long distance.

Rivers, who has also played in 45 playoff games, is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

