Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs

Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash just outside Los Angeles.
Credit: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant are placed at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respect near Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26.

LOS ANGELES — An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash just outside Los Angeles. Autopsy reports were released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt trauma.

Zobayan was flying in fog and climbed to get out of the clouds, then plunged into a hillside. Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.

