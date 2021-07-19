How can the Bucks end the series on Tuesday? The Wizards have a new coach; and, are the Boston Red Sox for real? All that and more on the Locked On Today podcast.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are now just one win away from a title after they defeated the Suns in Phoenix in Game 5 to go up 3-2 in the series.

In Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for nearly 90 points while shooting over 50% from the field.

After the home team won the first four games of the series, the Bucks finally snapped that streak with their gutsy win in Phoenix. Now, the series heads to Milwaukee where the Bucks can take it all with a Game 6 win.

On Monday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Bucks host Kane Pitman joined the show to talk about what went right for Milwaukee in Game 5 and looked ahead to Game 6.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Today podcast hosted by Peter Bukowski gets you caught up each morning on the biggest stories in sports without taking up your free time. Listen here.

"We knew this, if the Bucks were gonna win this series, they had to get at least one on the road, they did that in Game 5. For the first time, almost in the entire postseason, they had the big three of Giannis, Khris and Jrue all get going," Pitman said on Locked On Today.

Pitman said there are some questions for Phoenix still offensively after the last couple of games as everything seems to be running through Devin Booker while Chris Paul just has not looked the same as he did in Games 1 and 2 and throughout these playoffs.

"(Paul) didn't seem to really want to run the offense throughout the first three quarters of this game as much as usual," Pitman said. "I don't know if that's because Devin Booker is hot and they want to give him the ball or if it's because Chris Paul isn't exactly healthy. For the Bucks, continue the physical defense on Paul and Booker and you're going to give yourself a good chance."

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Bucks podcast is your daily podcast for all things Milwaukee Bucks. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.

A new leader for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards hired longtime Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach.

New Locked On Wizards host JD Jackson joined the Locked On Today podcast to discuss the hiring.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Wizards podcast is your daily podcast for all things Washington Wizards. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.

How seriously should we be taking the Boston Red Sox?

The Red Sox hold the second best record in the American League but are they true World Series contenders?

New Locked On Red Sox host Lauren Campbell joined the Locked On Today podcast to give her take.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Red Sox podcast is your daily podcast for all things Boston Red Sox. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Also on today's Locked On Today:

Collin Morikawa wins The Open Championship for his second major win in less than a year.

The U.S. women's Olympic basketball team rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune up for both teams.

U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.