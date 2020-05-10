x
Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1

With a triple-double, Butler joined NBA Finals lore — and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler is not ready to go home. 

A triple-double later, he joined NBA Finals lore — and the short-handed Miami Heat might have made this title matchup a series after all.

Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday night to get within 2-1 — doing so with starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic still unable to play because of injury. 

Game 4 is on Tuesday night, with the Lakers still overwhelming favorites to win the series, but Miami — and Butler —  at least have made it much more interesting. 

