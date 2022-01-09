A three-time All-Star, the 25-year-old Mitchell is considered one of the best young players in the NBA.

CLEVELAND — Coming off a breakthrough season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have added another All-Star. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have acquired guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Per Wojnarowski, Cleveland will send Utah three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps as a part of the deal. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Cavs will also send forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie swingman Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz as a part of the deal, as well as guard Collin Sexton, who has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract as a part of a sign-and-trade.

A three-time All-Star, the 25-year-old Mitchell is considered one of the best young players in the NBA. Through his first five seasons in the league, the 6-foot-1 guard has averaged 23.9 points on .441 percent shooting (.361 from 3-point range), 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Despite his status in the league, Mitchell has thought to be available this offseason as Utah embarks on an apparent rebuild that began when it traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason. The New York Knicks have long been thought to be the frontrunner for Mitchell, but trade talks between the two sides became complicated when New York signed guard R.J. Barrett to an extension earlier this week.