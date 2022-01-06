Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new logos; new uniforms to follow

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled a set of new logos and a new color scheme.

One day later, the Cavs unofficially unveiled a new set of logos, as well as a new color scheme. While the team's wine is here to stay, its mustard-like gold has been replaced by a more metallic shade reminiscent of the gold the franchise wore in the early 1980s and from 2003-2010. The Cavs have also dropped navy as an accent color, with wine, gold and black now serving as the team's colors.

The Cavs' updated colors have been reflected in their new logos, which include a 1980s-styled 'Cavs' wordmark with the 'V' doubling as a basketball hoop in a font similar to the one the team has been wearing since its last rebrand in 2017. The Cavs have also updated their signature 'C' with a more simple drop shadow in a rebrand that was led by the team's creative director and internationally renowned artist Daniel Arsham.

“Through the years there have been layered interpretations of the Cavs logos and color hues to represent the brand,” Arsham in a statement. “In thinking about the next chapter of where to go with the design, the approach was to compose distilled versions of the logos to create a refreshed identity.”