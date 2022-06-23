CSU basketball star David Roddy surges into first round of NBA draft

Roddy is the first Ram to hear his name called since Colton Iverson in 2013

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — David Roddy is headed to to Memphis as one of the highest picks in school history.

The former Colorado State basketball star was picked by the Grizzlies with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.

Memphis traded with Philadelphia to move into the 23 slot.

He's the first Ram selected since Colton Iverson in 2013 (No. 53 overall pick) and the highest CSU selection since Jason Smith went to Miami in 2007. He's the third first-round pick in program history.

The 6-foot-6 Roddy left CSU following a sensational junior season in 2021-22 when he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year as he helped the Rams make the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.