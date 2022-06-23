CU's Jabari Walker drafted by Portland in second round

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Another Colorado college basketball standout got the call.
Jabari Walker, a former standout for the CU Buffs, heard his name called in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
Walker was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round with the No. 57 overall pick.
Portland is led by head coach Chauncey Billups, a CU Buffs legend.
Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward, started in all 33 games he played for the Buffs this past season. He averaged 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 28.1 minutes played per contest.
Portland miss the 2021-22 NBA playoffs with a 27-55 overall record.
Walker was the second Colorado college player drafted Thursday, following CSU's David Roddy who went in the first round (No. 23).
