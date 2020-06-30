Damian Lillard chosen as NBA 2K21 cover athlete

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is the first of three cover athletes for 2K21 to be revealed.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard will be featured on the cover of NBA 2K21.

Lillard, a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player, is the first of three cover athletes for 2K21 to be revealed. He will be on the cover of the game for all current-generation platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

The theme for this year's game is "Everything is Game." Lillard embodies the theme because of his outstanding achievements both on and off the court, according to 2K.

"There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar," said Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K. "From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on court domination, he's the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we're honored to have him."

Lillard said being named a NBA 2K cover athlete marks a "special moment" in his career.

"I've been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture," he said. "I'm an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover."

NBA 2K and Lillard will also partner through 2K Foundations to revitalize a basketball court and community center in Lillard's hometown of Oakland, California.

Lillard was previously the cover athlete for NBA 2K Online 2, which is exclusive to the Chinese market.

The cover athlete for the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be revealed Wednesday.