Denver Nuggets select three players in 2023 NBA Draft

The Nuggets came away with the 29th and 32nd overall picks in a Wednesday trade with the Indiana Pacers.

DENVER — A mere 10 days after their first NBA championship win, the Denver Nuggets are already rolling into a new league year — this time with three new players.

The first two picks were technically made by the Indiana Pacers, who gave up the picks Wednesday in a trade involving a second-round selection (No. 40) and a 2024 first-rounder.

The Nuggets also made a separate trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder two weeks ago to acquire the 37th overall pick in 2023 and a 2024 second-rounder. The Nuggets, in exchange, sent a protected 2029 first-round pick to complete the deal.

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, No. 29

Julian Strawther, a 6-foot-7 guard from Gonzaga, was selected by Denver in the first round of the draft Thursday night with the No. 29 overall pick.

Strawther played in 28 games as a junior for the Zags this past season, having started every single one of them. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 31.8 minutes per game.

Jalen Pickett, Penn State, No. 32

With their second pick, the Nuggets selected Jalen Pickett, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Penn State, at No. 32 overall.

Pickett spent three years with the Siena Saints program in Loudonville, New York, before transferring to Penn State. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game as a senior for the Nittany Lions.

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, No. 37

The Nuggets with their other second-round pick selected Hunter Tyson, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Clemson, with the No. 37 pick.

Tyson spent his entire college career at Clemson and notched career highs in his last season with the Tigers. He played in all 34 games as a senior and averaged 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 34.7 minutes per game.

Strawther, Pickett, and Tyson will all joining a jubilant Nuggets team that is fresh off winning the ultimate prize, the Larry O'Brien trophy. The team notched a 53-29 record in the regular season in 2022-23 and made the NBA playoffs as the No.1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets now face the question of how they'll try to defend their first NBA championship during the upcoming season and maximize the talent around two-time MVP Nikola Jokic while he's in his prime.

