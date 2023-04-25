Nuggets fans can watch Tuesday's game after blackout lifted

DENVER — Colorado sports fans will be able to watch Tuesday's Denver Nuggets playoff game, even on carriers that don't have Altitude Sports.
Altitude Sports announced Monday it has lifted the potential blackout of the Nuggets' Game 5 playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Tuesday's 7 p.m. game at Ball Arena in Denver will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV, as well regionally on Altitude Sports.
"Under NBA broadcast guidelines, games broadcast on NBA TV, as opposed to games broadcast nationally on TNT or ESPN, are subject to blackout in the local regional broadcast area within the first round of the NBA Playoffs," Altitude Sports said in a statement.
"Altitude Sports will waive its exclusive regional rights so that the game will be available, even on those carriers who have opted not to carry Altitude Sports."
The Nuggets have a 3-1 playoff series lead over Minnesota heading into Tuesday night's game.
