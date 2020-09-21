x
Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets in Game 2

Denver faces a 2-0 deficit in the Western Conference Finals after Sunday's loss.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) shoots a 3-point basket over Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) at the end of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 105-103.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles’ last 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victim of a Denver comeback.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16 but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play

 But Davis swished his last shot to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.

