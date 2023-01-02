Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

Denver had won 10 of its previous 12 games before Monday night's road loss.

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday.

Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver.

With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, scoring 10 of the final 12 points of the quarter to put the Timberwolves back in front for good.

Jokic finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Murray added 14 points after a scoreless first-half. Bones Hyland added 18 points off the bench, but Denver was undone by its sluggish start on the second game of a back-to-back following Sunday’s home win against Boston.

Playing without D’Angelo Russell (illness) and Naz Reid (low back spasms) was just the latest blow to the Timberwolves, who have been without Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain), Taurean Prince (right shoulder subluxation) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) for extended absences.

Holding leads has also been an issue, such as Saturday when Minnesota let an 18-point advantage slip away in a disappointing home loss to last-place Detroit.

Wolves coach Chris Finch wondered if there was a sense of entitlement with his struggling, star-laden team and considered possible changes to turn things around. Finch didn’t have many options for changes due to being short-handed, but seldom-used Luka Garza and Nathan Knight provided a spark off the bench and helped defend Jokic.

Meanwhile, energy and focus were no problem against the first-place Nuggets.

Denver, who started the day with the second-best shooting percentage in the league and tops from 3-point territory, simply struggled to make shots in the first half.

The Nuggets started the game 3 of 10 from the field, shot 38.9% in the first quarter, including a 1 of 8 mark from 3. They finished the first half at 40.9%.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game for a short time with a right wrist sprain. He later returned to the game. … Aaron Gordon missed his first 10 shots of the game, but he finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds, including a career-high 12 offensive boards.

Timberwolves: Without Russell and McLaughlin, the team’s primary point guards, the offense ran through Edwards. He had five assists and 10 rebounds. … Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points while starting for Russell.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Return home against Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Timberwolves: Host Portland on Wednesday.