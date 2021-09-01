Austin Rivers signs multiyear contract to stay with Nuggets

Including the postseason, Rivers appeared in 25 games for Denver last year after originally signing a 10-day contract in April.

DENVER — As the offseason winds down the Denver Nuggets 2021-22 roster continues to take shape.

After multiple reports last month said the team would re-sign guard Austin Rivers, the Nuggets made the news official on Wednesday afternoon.

Rivers signed a "multiyear contract" to return to Denver after a successful stint with the Nuggets last year to close the regular season and in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 25 games total for the team, 15 in the regular season and 10 in the postseason. He started in nine playoff games overall, averaging 9.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game.

Rivers' Game 3 performance was crucial in helping the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers with 21 points. Denver would go on to win the first-round series in six games.

The 10-year NBA veteran had stints with New Orleans, the L.A. Clippers, Washington, Houston and New York before signing a 10-day contract with the Nuggets last April. He was signed for the rest of the season quickly after.

Denver was eventually swept by eventual NBA runner-up Phoenix in the second-round of the playoffs.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.