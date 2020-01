The Denver Nuggets will be without backup center Mason Plumlee indefinitely after he suffered a right foot injury.

The Nuggets announced that Plumlee will be reevaluated in two to four weeks.

Plumlee injured a bone in his foot during a game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Monday.

He rolled his right ankle in the second quarter, but returned in the third.

RELATED: Porter Jr. helps Nuggets overtake struggling T-wolves 107-100

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports